2021 Early Bird Sports Expo canceled

Organizers decided earlier this week to cancel until 2022.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — For four days a year, part of the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds is transformed into an outdoor lover's dream as the Early Bird Sports Expo takes over. But this year, that will not be the case as organizers canceled what would have been the 33rd event.

"The fear of not having a turnout is the biggest reason why we don't want to go through with it because we don't want to let our vendors down. We feel that that would impact us for years, not just for this year," Jarrett Swartz said.

Jarrett and Jenna Swartz are in charge of the Early Bird Sports Expo and made the tough decision earlier this week.

"Vendors coming from out of state would have a lot of challenges coming in. Where will they stay? Will hotels be open to people coming from out of state?" Jarrett asked.

"They wouldn't get as many customers into the show because half of them are scared of COVID and half of them don't know about COVID," said Lance Dunham, a fishing guide on the Susquehanna River.

Dunham has been a vendor at this show for more than 20 years. The Early Bird Sports Expo allows Dunham and other vendors to sell products, give demonstrations, and book trips.

"Most of them already booked with me by the time the show comes around, so it's more of a social event for me," Dunham said.