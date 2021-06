Food and fun for all ages in Columbia County.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Benton Park has transformed for the 2021 Benton Fireman's Carnival.

There's live music, carnival favorites like funnel cakes, pizza, ice cream, and games for the whole family to play.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Benton Fire Company.

Attendees say, after the last year, it's great to get the community together again.