167th Bloomsburg Fair around the corner

Bloomsburg Fair officials told Newswatch 16 about new additions to the event.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 167th Bloomsburg Fair is set to kick off in just a few weeks. Fair organizers held their media luncheon at the fairgrounds on Wednesday.

"Saturday, vendors start to set up," said Randy Karschner, the fair president. "This little city will come together, and we meet twice a month year-round to put this together, and it is neat to see it come together."

Karschner says there are plenty of new things on tap when it comes to entertainment.

"One of the big free entertainment attractions that is new is a motorcycle jump up in the upper end. It is a high-jump act that is quite thrilling, so it will be neat, and I don't know how to quite explain it, but they are going to do a lot in a little area," he said.

Last year's fair didn't include all of its normal vendors because of COVID-19. Fair officials say more than 800 vendors will be here this year.

"We had some vendors that were just on the fence about coming, and this year they didn't lose their space and are back in full tilt," added Karschner.

"I have maybe a few spots that are still open, but they will be taken before the fair. So, it will be filled 100 percent, and the fair will be solid," said Tony Frazier, the superintendent of concessions.

There will also be plenty of animals at the fair like usual, but fair organizers say birds will not be included this year.

"Due to avian flu, we won't have any chickens this year, but we have other animals and other activities and shows. There is a stall with a bunch of piglets that will be in that building for people to see and view," said Karschner.

Big names in music like Nelly, Joan Jett, and Toby Mac will all be performing this year. The Bloomsburg Fair will run from September 23 through October 1.