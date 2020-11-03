Colleges, universities rescheduling classes over virus worries

Schools are extending spring break and switching to online instruction.

Colleges and universities are rearranging schedules as officials address concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Bucknell University announced it is moving to remote education mode.

The University of Scranton has announced it will cease face-to-face instruction on Monday, March 30 and plans to resume on-campus classes on April 14.

East Stroudsburg University announced it will delay students' return from spring break until Monday, March 23.

Bloomsburg University has extended spring break for students until Monday, March 23, and canceled all university-sponsored travel.