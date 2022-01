The deadly wreck happened Sunday near Loganton.

LOGANTON, Pa. — A driver has died after a collision Sunday in Clinton County.

The wreck happened before noon on North Mill Street in Greene Township, near Loganton.

According to troopers, Leah Fisher, 71, of Loganton, lost control of her car, hit an SUV, and was thrown from the vehicle.

Emergency crews took Fisher to Geisinger Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.