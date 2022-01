Jamie Jackson, 36, was set to stand trial after allegedly killing her 9-year-old nephew in 2020.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — The death of a woman set to stand trial after allegedly killing her nephew in 2020 is due to an overdose.

Officials in Clinton County say Jamie Jackson was awaiting trial after her 9-year-old nephew died in her care.

The district attorney believes her nephew may have been tortured.

Jackson died in November; autopsy results on Friday reveal she overdosed on anti-depressants.

Officials believe her death was accidental.