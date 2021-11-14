Woman accused of killing nephew dies

Jamie Jackson was awaiting trial after her 9-year-old nephew died in her care in November of 2020.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — A woman set to stand trial after allegedly killing her nephew last year died after a medical emergency on Sunday.

Jamie Jackson was arrested and awaiting trial after her 9-year-old nephew, Anson Stover, died in her care last November.

The District Attorney believes her nephew may have been tortured.

Officials say Jackson experienced a medical emergency at the Clinton County Correctional Facility and was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials believe no other individuals were involved.