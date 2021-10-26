Winter coats needed for church's drive in Clinton County

While it may not be too cold just yet, we will all be breaking out our winter coats very soon.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Winter is coming, and with it comes chilly temperatures.

Holy Spirit Parish in Clinton County hopes to make the transition easier by giving away free coats.

"Actually it's more than just coats. It's hats and gloves and sweaters and blankets and such," Father Joseph Orr said.

Father Orr oversees the churches that makeup Holy Spirit Parish.

He says they hold a coat drive every year in Lock Haven.

"It's not enough for us to simply have compassion. We need to do something about it," Father Orr said.

The churches are collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, and blankets for an event this weekend.

There are already quite a few donations in every size.

"Could you imagine a cafeteria full? We get racks and racks of coats," Father Orr said.

According to the Stormtracker 16 team, temperatures will only reach the mid-50s this week.

"All of a sudden it's cold and you look around and say uh oh the coats don't fit the kids anymore. What are we going to do," Father Orr said.

The group is accepting donations through Friday.

You can drop those off at the Holy Spirit Parish Office on East Walnut Street in Lock Haven.

The free coat giveaway is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's at the pavilion beside Saint Agnes Church on East Walnut Street.

For more information on how to donate, click here.