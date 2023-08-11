Where you can get lost in a field of sunflowers

A farm in Clinton County is inviting you to try their sunflower maze. Newswatch 16's Chris Keating got a look and talked to some people enjoying the experience.

LAMAR, Pa. — If you are driving down Route 64 through Lamar in Clinton County, you'll see a field full of bright yellow sunflowers. It is all a part of Dotterer Farm's sunflower maze.

"Our maze this year is three times the size it was last year. Last year was an eight-acre maze, and this year we have expanded it to 24 acres," Cortney Dotterer said.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the maze to find people trying to navigate through it. Many said this was their first time in a sunflower maze.

"Came here to do a sunflower maze. We never have before, but it is something we have wanted to do," Aaron Stewart said.

Christina Smith, the Clinton County Fair Queen, even stopped by to check out the sunflowers and took some home with her.

"It was a lot of fun. I am used to doing corn mazes because those are what we have around here, but I really liked that it was a sunflower maze because that is different," Smith said. "I think it is really nice because it showcases our Pennsylvania agriculture."

"We have a you-pick area, which we did not have last year," Dotterer added. "It is just $1 per stem, and you can pick as many flowers as you want."

Walking through the maze, you will find interesting farming facts.

"Different things, like how much certain things of wheat weigh or how much a cow drinks in a day—it is really interactive for anybody of any age," Smith said.

The sunflower maze outside Mill Hall will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Depending on the weather, the farmers hope to keep it open for the next two weeks.