UPMC vaccine clinic in Clinton County

UPMC is contacting people to schedule vaccinations.

UPMC Susquehanna has started vaccinating people in the general public. Over the last week, UPMC began vaccinations all over the Susquehanna region. The most recent clinic was in Clinton County.

"I needed a shot because I'm 93 years old so I decided to come over here and get one," said Lois Duffield of Lock Haven.

"Got a shot, didn't hurt, and it is a good thing. You need to get this shot," said Natalie Christian of Avis.

As of now, the UPMC vaccination clinics are focusing on people over the age of 70. Lois Duffield of Lock Haven is relieved to get the shot.

"I was debating whether to get it or not, but at my age, you have to be careful," said Duffield.

UPMC is handling all the outreach for the vaccines. The hospital system will contact you when you're eligible to receive the vaccine.

"With our supply, we have to make sure that we are not overbooking or overscheduling, and this is a way to ensure that we do it the right way," said Lock Haven UPMC President Ron Reynolds.

Nearly 300 people over the age of 70 who aren't medical providers have been vaccinated by UPMC in Clinton County. They are trying to vaccinate as many people as they can in the quickest way possible.

"I think a lot of it has to do with our outreach efforts. We have so many volunteers that have stepped up for us and are personally contacting many of the residents and patients that are ours and that have seen us and that has been the key," said Reynolds.