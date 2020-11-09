Investigation into UPMC Lock Haven fire

Fire was detected in a tunnel below the UPMC Lock Haven hospital Thursday night.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — A hospital in Clinton County remains closed on Friday after a fire Thursday night.

Construction and fire crews are at UPMC Lock Haven sifting through the damage that was left by an underground fire.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, fire was detected in a tunnel below the UPMC Lock Haven Hospital.

Video from witnesses shows multiple fire crews responding to the fire.

All 14 patients at the hospital were either taken to nearby UPMC sites or discharged to their homes. No patients or staff were injured.

According to the Lock Haven Fire Department, the fire was under control around 3 a.m.

UPMC officials tell Newswatch 16 that the hospital will remain closed until further notice.

Fire investigators have not said what sparked the fire.