Troopers: woman hits two cruisers in Clinton County chase

A Maryland woman is facing charges after police say she hit two state police cars during a chase Monday on Interstate 80 near Loganton.

According to state police, troopers tried to pull over Helina Abebe, 23. of Maryland Monday on Interstate 80 near Loganton.

Officers say Abebe didn't stop. So, they pursued her for 16 miles.

Along the way, they say Abebe hit one police cruiser, injuring the trooper inside, and hit another cruiser disabling it.

Abebe was eventually stopped when she hit a guide rail.