Tow truck driver killed in crash in Clinton County

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — A tow truck driver is dead after a crash in Clinton County.

Pennsylvania State Troopers say the driver was removing a big rig from along Interstate 80 near Loganton around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

That's when a car crashed into the back of the tow truck, killing the driver.

The other car then caught fire.

Police say witnesses were able to free the driver, who was then taken to the hospital.

There is no word on that person's condition following the deadly wreck.

The investigation is ongoing.