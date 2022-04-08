Toasty night at Clinton County Fair

Vendors say even the heat and storms earlier in the evening can't put a damper on the fun.

MILL HALL, Pa. — It was a toasty night at the 49th annual Clinton County Fair.

There's a little something for everyone at the fairgrounds near Mill Hall.

Families dined on all the fair favorites: pizza, sausage sandwiches, and even some ice cream to cool off.

There are also rides and games for the kids.

Vendors say even the heat and storms earlier in the evening can't put a damper on the fun.

"Over the years, this fair has been really good to us. We enjoy coming here, and we have good crowds. It's just that the weather is a little bit against us today. Just come out and enjoy the food and the rides," said vendor Robert Snyder.

The Clinton County fair runs through Saturday.