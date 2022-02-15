Students collecting coats for students

Lock Haven University students are hosting a coat drive for kids in the Keystone Central School District.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — As temperatures continue to dip below freezing, college students at Lock Haven University want to help out a younger generation of students. So the Circle K Club at the college is hosting a coat drive for students in the Keystone Central School District.

"For kids that are in need of coats," said sophomore Kiyona Potts. "Because the weather has been very harsh lately, and you know, it's just too cold to be without one. So, we partnered up with the schools to collect as many coats as we can."

"We are accepting donations from the community at the Rec Center on Lock Haven University campus," said freshman Alexis Mayes.

The coats are going to kids between the ages of 5 and 15. Once students at the college heard that kids in the school district were going to school without coats, they figured they needed to do something to help out.

"Walking to classes in the cold makes your day go slower, and you just want to get to school and somewhere warm. That is why we are doing this so that we can get coats to kids just to make their day better and feel like they have less of a burden," added Mayes.

"They can learn better that way, and they want to go to school warm. No one wants to go to school cold," said freshman Alison Rancont.

Students tell Newswatch 16 that the coat drive has been a success so far. Well over 50 coats have been donated. The coats must be new or unused. Students in the Circle K Club hope both the public and their college classmates continue to donate.

"Students can donate coats in their residence halls, Fairview and Smith, there will be boxes right at the door. You can just come in and drop in a new unused coat," said Rancont.

The general public can drop off those new or unused coats at the Student Recreation Center located on campus. The last day to do so is Friday, February 18.