One of the most powerful lawmakers in Harrisburg is calling it a career.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Senate President Joe Scarnati says he won't seek re-election.

The Republican senator's district includes Clinton County.

Scarnati was first elected in 2001.

He has been president of the state senate since 2007.

He served as acting lieutenant governor from 2008 to 2011 after the death of Democratic Lieutenant Governor Catherine Baker Knoll.