"Shelter-in-place" ordered for residents near hospital in Clinton County

Officials say smoke from putting out a fire at UPMC Lock Haven could become hazardous.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — A "shelter in place" order connected with a fire at a hospital in Clinton County is in place until 9:00 PM Friday.

Clinton County Emergency Management advised people near UPMC Lock Haven Hospital to close their windows and stay inside because of smoke.

The fire was found in a tunnel below the hospital around 9 Thursday night.

All 14 patients receiving care there were moved to other facilities or sent home, according to the hospital.

Emergency officials are expecting heavy smoke because of efforts to put it out.

That's why they sent out the "shelter in place" order.

It expired as of 9:00 PM.

We still do not know what caused that underground fire.