Cole Black pleaded guilty in March to having sexual contact with a student.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — A former teacher and soccer coach has been sentenced in Clinton County for having inappropriate contact with a student.

Cole Black, 28, was sentenced Monday to seven to 24 months in jail. He must also pay a fine and register as a sex offender.

He pleaded guilty in March to having sexual contact with a student. Other charges, including rape, were dismissed.