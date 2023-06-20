Sentimental Journey Fly-In lifts off

The air show will run all week long at the Lock Haven Airport.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Fred Weaver has been flying planes for more than 70 years. The man from Ocala, Florida, is spending the week at the Lock Haven Airport.

"This is more like what it was, what it was like when we started," said Weaver.

It is all a part of the annual Sentimental Journey Fly-In. Piper Cub airplanes will grace the sky above Lock Haven all week long.

"It brings me back to my origin when I started to fly and so forth. I got my private license in a Piper Cub," Weaver said.

"It is quite a bit different than most air shows," said Ron Masek of Cleveland, Ohio. "A lot of air shows have more of a commercial feel, this is like a classic car show down the street where guys are flying in, flying all day, burning gas, and just having a great time."

Masek flew in from Cleveland earlier this week. He is camping out and looking forward to a high-flying week.

"Just flying, looking at airplanes, and hanging out with the family," he said.

One of the air show's main attractions is Greg Koontz. Every day this week, he will perform a high-flying act for those in attendance. On day one, he landed his airplane on top of a moving truck.

"It seems like he is being crazy in the airplane, but really he is demonstrating how flexible a Cub airplane is," Weaver added.

"He is a great guy, and he has a great shtick. I know the kids love it, and everybody enjoys the show. It is awesome what he is doing," Masek stated.

The Sentimental Journey Fly-in at the Lock Haven Airport will run through Saturday, June 24th. Admission is $12.