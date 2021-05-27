Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex coming to Clinton County

The Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority has raised $1.9 million for the Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex.

MILL HALL, Pa. — San Francisco 49ers kicker and central Pennsylvania native Robbie Gould was back home for the unveiling of the name and logo of the new sports complex being built near Lock Haven.

Gould made the announcement at a golf outing at the Clinton County Country Club in Mill Hall.

"The Lock Haven youth sports complex, which will be the Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex which I am really humbled and honored to be a part of it. The Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority has been doing an incredible job," said Robbie Gould.

Back in March, Gould pledged $200,000 of his own money to the project. Gould treated all of the sport's complex sponsors to a round of golf.

"Today, we have all of our sponsors that are giving $25,000 or more to the project, and in four weeks, we have raised about $1.9 million," said Gould.

Construction of the project has already begun.

"If you do drive by the project, you can see that the first field is already starting to take shape, so it is progressing, and hopefully you'll see that progress into the three fields in the east park, and our goal is to have them operational by next spring," said Marci Orndorf of the Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority.

These are renderings of what the Robbie Gould Sports Complex will look like. The complex will be split up into two sides.

"Each of those sides will have three baseball and softball fields. They will be dual-purpose fields. In the western park, there is a little bit more space, so we will have a football field in there. There is also a playground area in there as well as walking trails," said Orndorf.

"It is bigger than a baseball field. It is bigger than a football field. It's about a community coming together to do something that gives kids and families the chance to come together and have some fun," said Gould.