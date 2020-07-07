Remains pulled from Susquehanna River in Clinton County

Police in central Pennsylvania might be closer to solving a mystery. It involves a man who disappeared in the fall.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — A skeleton was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Pine Creek Township, not far from the Lycoming County line.

The question in Clinton County is: is it Alex Mardis? Newswatch 16 was in the Avis area in October of last year when Mardis disappeared.

His girlfriend told police, she believes Mardis went fishing on the Susquehanna River.

According to PennLive, a friend of Alex Mardis said police notified the family they believe Mardis was found in the river, and the coroner is working to make a positive identification.