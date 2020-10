The winner from October 10 was sold at Puff Discount Cigarette Store.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a Powerball Lottery ticket sold in Clinton County.

A ticket for the Saturday, October 10 drawing matching all five white balls drawn — 05, 18, 23, 40, 50 — worth $1 million was sold at Puff Discount Cigarette Store in Lock Haven.

The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.