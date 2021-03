The civil service put out an emergency bulletin telling everyone in the Renovo area to shelter in place.

RENOVO, Pa. — Authorities issued a warning about an active shooter in Renovo, Clinton County early Tuesday morning.

Troopers say a man was firing a handgun in the street.

That's when residents were asked to shelter place.

According to state police, the man was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The shelter in place order was lifted shortly after.

No was one hurt.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

This is developing story; check back for updates.