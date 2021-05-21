Pedestrian Mall coming back to Lock Haven

The Pedestrian Mall in Lock Haven was a major hit last summer and it is now back this year to help out local businesses.

For the second consecutive summer, a part of downtown Lock Haven will transform into a pedestrian mall. On select weekends throughout the summer, Main Street will be closed to traffic to help local businesses.

"Friday afternoons starting at 3 o'clock until Saturday night at 10 o'clock. What the Pedestrian Mall does is to allow our merchants and our restaurants to be able to entertain people outside and continue to do the social distancing," said Marie Vilello of Downtown Lock Haven Incorporated.

"Showing that we are regressing from the COVID virus and people are getting hope again, and this gives downtown Lock Haven a boost in the arm," said Jeff McGhee of Lock Haven.

Odd Fellas is a burger and ice cream joint located in downtown Lock Haven. The business was happy to hear that the Pedestrian Mall would be open again this year.

"Most of our business is college students. So, what we lose will be coming back because of the Pedestrian Mall, and it gets a lot of people on their feet. We have new ice creams, and word to mouth will spread that, so we are looking forward to it," said Jonathan Dale, the general manager of Odd Fellas.

Folks in Lock Haven also told Newswatch 16 that they are excited to get out and enjoy all the festivities going on.

"Walk the streets and listen to music if they have a band, they usually do, and look at the other vendors and see what is out there," said McGhee.

"Some of the Saturdays during the Pedestrian Mall, we will have live music on the streets. The restaurants will be out with food and drinks, and we just encourage everyone to come down to Lock Haven and enjoy the festivities with us," said Vilello.