Part of I-80 closed due to crash

UPDATE 12/16/20 5:37 p.m.:
The incident on Interstate 80 eastbound is cleared.
Both lanes are now open.
There is no update on Interstate 80 westbound at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A part of Interstate 80 is closed after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Interstate 80 westbound is closed between Exit 185 (Loganton) and Exit 178 (Lock Haven).
Both lanes are closed as of 4:00 p.m.
Traffic will be detoured using Interstate 180 West and Route 220 South.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
Additionally, there is a lane restriction on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 248 due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
The estimated time of reopening for Interstate 80 eastbound is 6:00 p.m.
This is a developing story, please check back for details.