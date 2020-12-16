Part of I-80 closed due to crash

The incident occurred Wednesday around 3:00 p.m.

UPDATE 12/16/20 5:37 p.m.:

The incident on Interstate 80 eastbound is cleared.

Both lanes are now open.

There is no update on Interstate 80 westbound at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A part of Interstate 80 is closed after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Interstate 80 westbound is closed between Exit 185 (Loganton) and Exit 178 (Lock Haven).

Both lanes are closed as of 4:00 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured using Interstate 180 West and Route 220 South.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Additionally, there is a lane restriction on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 248 due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

The estimated time of reopening for Interstate 80 eastbound is 6:00 p.m.