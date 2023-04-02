One dead after ATV crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Clinton County.
Troopers say around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, three people were riding in an ATV along Stewart Hill Road in Leidy Township when it left the roadway, struck a tree, continued down an embankment, and struck another tree before finally overturning onto its roof.
One of the passengers, Rachel Gaddis, 38, of Spring Mills, was killed.
State police are still investigating what led to the deadly crash in Clinton County.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.