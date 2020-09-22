No live music for two weeks in downtown Lock Haven

The city placed a two-week moratorium on live music because of a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the area.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Main Street in Lock Haven has played a vital role in economic success during the pandemic.

Since June, the city has closed the downtown roadway on Fridays and Saturdays to create a pedestrian mall with live music to help local businesses.

"We developed a plan to bring in a band Friday and Saturday night each night and try to draw crowds back downtown for economic development to have diners out and then spectators would bring their lawn chairs just to bring people into our community," explained Louis Anastos of Stella A's Bar and Grill.

However, for the next two weeks, the city placed a two-week moratorium on live music in downtown Lock Haven because of a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the area.

Restaurant owners say the decision came without any warning.

"It's been a success all year and I commend the city for what they did and still do but it's confusing what they are doing right now and it's been a challenge the whole year for everybody involved," Louis Anastos said.

The city's two-week moratorium on outdoor events comes at a bad time for downtown restaurants who were looking to capitalize on good weather.

"It's going to be a beautiful weekend so people might go to other counties and spend money in other counties or other cities and we want to keep our residents here to spend money in our community," added Louis Anastos.

No live music for two weeks will hurt many businesses on the main strip.

"Having no music then people aren't going to come, last weekend there was no music and people didn't come downtown," said Jacui Anastos of the Texas Restaurant.

"It'll be thousands of dollars based on no music being played here because it won't bring the people downtown to see it," Louis Anastos said.