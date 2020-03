Troopers say the newborn had been wrapped in a towel and then put in a brown paper bag.

LOGANTON, Pa. — According to state police, someone left a newborn infant on the porch of a home on West Main Street early Thursday morning.

Troopers say the newborn had been wrapped in a towel and then put in a brown paper bag.

The infant was taken to a nearby hospital where it is being taken care of.