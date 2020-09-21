New veterans memorial in Clinton County

A new veteran memorial is on display in Porter Township.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — The veterans memorial in Porter Township Recreation Park, just off Route 64 in Clinton County, displays the names of hundreds of veterans from the area.

"This memorial is for the veterans that have served in the wars before and the wars that are now and it's to honor them," said US Army veteran Terry Jeirles.

"They probably don't get enough recognition as it is but this here hopefully lets them know that we are grateful in the community for their service they've done and hope to honor them with this memorial," said Porter Township Supervisor Philip Courter.

Terry Jeirles fought in the Vietnam war. He has his own brick at the memorial site honoring him.

"I think it's important to honor all veterans in all areas," said Jeirles.

Even though the memorial is brand new to the park, it's not new to the area. According to township officials, the memorial had been sitting on the lawn of the local fire department but nobody knew it was there.

"It's been in the township for many years and where it was at, you ask residents of the township, they didn't even know where it was at and we moved it here to the park because of accessing it where it was at before wasn't safe to get to if you wanted to see it," said park manager Kevin Frank.

"It's a big deal for what we've done and to see it grow I mean it's unreal, and the amount of bricks that are being sold and what we are putting into it is a good thing and it needed to be done," said park caretaker Rich Brungard.

Porter Township officials tell Newswatch 16 that the bricks around the memorial can be purchased and engraved with the names of people from the area.