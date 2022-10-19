New restaurant dedicated to late family member

Alanna Neidig died of a heart condition at just 28 years of age. Alanna's Ice Cream and More is dedicated to her memory.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Downtown Lock Haven has a brand-new restaurant.

If you're traveling down Bellefonte Avenue, you will see Alanna's Ice Cream and More.

Tamy Lamey transformed her former home décor business into a new eatery.

"I always thought about changing up and getting out of home décor. So, we thought to do more ice cream, and me and my husband talked about sandwiches," said Lamey.

A recent tragedy in the family helped make the decision for the change in business.

The restaurant is named in memory of Alanna Neidig. Alanna was set to marry Tamy's son in October, but she died earlier this year at the age of 28 due to a heart condition.

"Unfortunately, she was taken from us February 23rd of this year. She was very special young lady, and I have never met anybody like her ever," added Lamey.

Inside the eatery, you will see a lot of purple and yellow, Alanna's favorite colors.

Her brother, Alan, works at the restaurant part-time. He says it is a great tribute to his sister.

"When I drive up here and turn the corner and see the sign, it is the closest I get to seeing her again and then also when I come in here," said Alan Neidig.

Alanna left behind two children.

Sandwiches on the menu are named after her two kids.

There is also a special place for them to sit in the restaurant.

"I have a small table and chair and a little comfy chair, and I also got them a TV because they like to watch wheels on the bus go round and round," said Lamey.

Alanna's is open every day besides Sunday.

Owners hope anyone who knew Alanna stops by for a bite to eat.