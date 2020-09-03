Music and arts hall of fame coming to Central Mountain

A high school student in Clinton County wants to recognize teachers and students for their talents in music and art.

MILL HALL, Pa. — When you walk into the Central Mountain High School auditorium, you will find a blank wall, but that wall will not be blank for much longer. In a few months it will display the school's music and arts hall of fame. It's all a part of one student's senior project.

"For my senior project, I am creating the music and arts hall of fame for Central Mountain," explained junior Jocelyn Renninger. "The point of it is to recognize those in the music and arts departments and their accomplishments."

Renninger is pioneering the school's hall of fame project. According to her music teacher, this project will be a huge addition to the school.

"The idea that somebody wants to recognize these students and faculty members and people who are in the arts and the music department is a really big step for the area," said music teacher Heather Haigh.

Central Mountain High School already has an athletic hall of fame, but Renninger wants to make sure students with other expertise get recognized.

"They have worked so hard and they should be recognized for all their hard work and should be remembered as part of the school."

Right now, Renninger is accepting nominations for the hall of fame's first inductees. The school hopes this project motivates current students to work harder in the music and arts department.

"I think that people are going to be interested in it and they are going to continue to nominate people, so my job as the music teacher is going to put more of these people out and into the world," Haigh said.