Medical marijuana facility expanding in Clinton County

Terrapin Care Stations is expanding its facility next year by 75,000 square feet.

AVIS, Pa. — More jobs are coming to central Pennsylvania. Terrapin Care Station, a maker of medical marijuana supplies, recently announced it was going to expand operations in Clinton County for the second time in as many years.

"A $12 million investment into the facility which, of course, is significant economic dollars being spent on development in the region. We will have about 150 to 160 employees at that point. We will increase the size of our facility by two-thirds," said Peter Marcus of Terrapin.

In 2020 the company expanded operations at its facility off Route 220 near Avis by 80,000 square feet. Officials say the expansions are to keep up with the ever-growing demand for medical marijuana.

"Unfortunately, supply has not been meeting up with demand in Pennsylvania for these patients, so, with these expansions, we are able to start more and more patients with more and more needs," said Marcus.

"They had their startup, then an expansion, and then another expansion which they officially got started on a few weeks ago. The growth they have been doing is tremendous, both for Terrapin and for our county," said Mike Flanagan of the Clinton County Economic Partnership.

Officials with the Clinton County Economic Partnership say the 75,000 square foot expansion set to take place at the beginning of next year will create nearly 70 new jobs in the area.