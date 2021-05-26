Meatpacking plant breaks ground on waste management site

The new facility will allow the plant in Clinton County to operate under DEP guidelines and have a sustainable way to handle waste.

LOGANTON, Pa. — Officials with Nicholas Meat in Clinton County gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the company's new facility. The meat plant will soon be building a sustainable resource facility (SRF) across from their plant in Loganton.

"It will reduce our dependence on land application, manage order, and generate green energy in the form of biogas. The SRF will feature award-winning waste energy technology and an advanced wastewater treatment facility," said Brian Miller, the director of sustainability for Nicholas Meat.

"The building of a sustainable resource facility and the development of the conservation reserve demonstrate our commitment to a sustainable Sugar Valley," said Nicholas Meat Vice President Doug Nicholas.

In February, the meatpacking plant shuttered operation for the time being after it was found in violation of a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regulation by putting food processing waste on the snow-covered ground. In the winter, nearby residents told Newswatch 16 that the waste was running into nearby water tributaries.

"I believe the SRF is ethically and environmentally the most meaningful improvement that will demonstrate our commitment to the future," Miller said.

The new facility, which will take around 24 months to complete, will allow the meatpacking plant to operate under DEP guidelines and have a sustainable way to handle its waste.

"This is a significant investment from the company with an estimated cost of more than $50 million, all of which will be funded by company money, and no public money, grants, or incentives will be used for the project," Miller added.