Meat plant in Clinton County closed by state

LOGANTON, Pa. — A meat plant in Clinton County has been closed by the state because of food processing problems.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has ordered Nicholas Meats in Loganton to shut down by the end of the day on Tuesday.
The DEP says the plant is putting food processing waste onto snow-covered ground, which is not permitted.
The company claims it has been putting food processing residuals (FPR) on farmlands for years in compliance with state regulations and best management practices.
