Man sentenced for shooting dog in Clinton County

In January, SPCA workers found a dog with gunshot wounds in Wayne Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YOUNGDALE, Pa. — A man could spend up to 14 years behind bars for shooting a dog in Clinton County.

In January, Clinton County SPCA workers found a dog with gunshot wounds in Wayne Township.

Through calls to the shelter, police found the dog belonged to James Standridge, who admitted to shooting it.

He pleaded guilty to charges related to animal cruelty.

The dog was later adopted from the shelter.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.