Man reported missing in Clinton County

Police say John Woodring was last seen in the area of South Jones Street in Lock Haven City around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Clinton County are searching for a missing man.

John Woodring, 82, was last seen in the area of South Jones Street in Lock Haven City around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Woodring is approximately 5'6" tall, 130 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

Police believe Woodring may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Woodring is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Lock Haven City Police Department at 570-748-2936.

CLINTON COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The Lock Haven City PD is searching for John Woodring. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/MlLzdengDq — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 31, 2023