LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — A man from central Pennsylvania faces animal cruelty charges, accused of shooting a dog.

Officials say James Standridge, of Jersey Shore, shot his dog on Pine Mountain Road in Wayne Township.

Standridge allegedly admitted to tying the dog to a tree and firing three shots, hitting the dog twice.

Standridge faces aggravated cruelty to animals and other charges.