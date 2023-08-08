Longtime LHU field hockey coach hanging up the clipboard

Pat Rudy coached field hockey for 45 years and won 634 games. More than half of those wins were with Lock Haven University.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Pat Rudy has been at the helm of the Lock Haven University Field Hockey program for the last 27 years.

Rudy graduated from the school in 1977, then won 388 games and a national championship during her time as the head coach of the Bald Eagles. She even helped bring a brand new athletic field to the school.

"I wanted to make sure that the program was moving forward," said Rudy. "So, I took it one step at a time. I always lived in the present, I was never counting down the days."

Rudy announced that after 45 years of coaching, she is hanging up the clipboard. Newswatch 16 asked what she will miss the most.

"Setting goals and you know, seeing your hard work pay off. It is priceless. I have so many memories," she said.

A few of Rudy's players stopped by to talk about their mentor.

"Long run of years coaching, it was a pleasure to play under her. She is an amazing coach and an amazing person," said Kelsey Felix, a junior on the team.

"She has led all of us in Field Hockey and especially in life she has given us incredible opportunities," said Mia Impagliazzo, a senior on the team.

But even in retirement, Rudy is not leaving the world of Field Hockey. She plans to play overseas.

"I joined the USA Masters team. I am not getting out of the sport. I am still competing but I am competing with my age group, with friends I have played with over 50 years," added Rudy.

"We will definitely have to tune in and watch her play. We are excited to see her play and are very proud of our coach," stated Impagliazzo.