Swimming pool set to reopen at Lock Haven YMCA

The pool at the Lock Haven YMCA is set to reopen for the first time in three years.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The pool at the Lock Haven YMCA has been closed since 2020. The organization closed the pool because of COVID-19 and to replace the Pool Pak, a machine that controls the water temperature and humidity in the pool area.

"We shut down the pool in June. We drained it, and then we realized that once the Pool Pak was shut down, there was no turning it back on," said Beth Bartlett, the associate executive director at the Lock Haven YMCA.

After a new Pool Pak was installed, the YMCA faced other challenges with the pool. Supply chain issues for parts and a problem with the pool's lighting delayed the reopening. However, the YMCA has some good news for local swimmers.

"We are going to officially open up the pool on Wednesday, March 15. It might be limited just because of lifeguard availability," Bartlett said.

With the pool finally reopening, the YMCA will be able to return most of its swimming programs in the coming weeks or months.

"We do have a swim team that is combined with our Jersey Shore branch. They might have some practices here. We do like aquatics classes, so we will have morning, afternoon, and eventually, night classes for our active older adults," said Sara Phillips, the aquatics director.

John O'Donnell has been swimming at the YMCA pool since the 1990s. He can't wait to get back in the water.

"I really appreciate all the work people have done and all the donations over the years to get it back up and running," said O'Donnell.

Zachary Somers and Jeremiah Thomas from Lock Haven work out at the YMCA.

"I am pretty excited to use it. Fitness is a big part of my life. Swimming is a much better option than running to me. I am excited for it to open," said Somers.

"It is going to be very fun, and I think it will help my fitness a lot, so I am excited," said Thomas.

The YMCA still needs lifeguards for the pool. Anyone qualified can reach out to the YMCA directly.