Lock Haven University suspends in-person classes

For the next two weeks all classes at Lock Haven University will be taught remotely.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Lock Haven University has suspended in-person classes until at least September 21. The college was just a few weeks into the fall semester when COVID-19 cases on campus began to rise.

"After a careful assessment of data we were receiving back on our testing program, the university decided that we would like to take a pause in our current operations in terms to face-to-face classes," said Stephen Lee, the VP of enrollment management and student affairs.

University officials decided on two weeks of remote learning because tests for COVID-19 were coming back with a positive rate of almost five percent.

"Over the course of the first week, we were noticing very incremental growth in the numbers but still at a very acceptable rate, but over the weekend, unfortunately, we saw a spike in the numbers and that caused us a lot of concern," said Lee.

"It's just something that we had to do for the safety of everyone. So, I agree with the decision. It does suck for everyone involved, especially those of us with labs and having to work around that," said May Fry, a senior at the university.

Students tell Newswatch 16 that the two-week remote learning period isn't too big of a change from what they were already doing. About 85 percent of classes at Lock Haven University this semester were already online.

"Some of my classes were mixed, so we would have Zoom one day and then in-person the next day, so going completely to Zoom we've already had Zoom classes with classes before, so it's not a big transition," said Fry.

Around 900 students have been voluntarily tested since the start of the semester.

"We are definitely encouraging all students to get tested as part of our return ideally on Monday, September 21," said Lee.