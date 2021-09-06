Lock Haven University restarts student tours

The university could not hold tours last year because of the pandemic. Officials at the school are excited to see tours return.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Lock Haven University is gearing up to welcome students back for the fall semester. A big part of their summer transition is touring prospective students around campus. According to the school, summer tours are finally back.

"We are really excited that tours are open, and we have campus open every day for prospective students coming in this fall," said Jaimee Kester, the interim director of admissions.

"We had to pivot to everything on Zoom really quickly, and we did a great job, but it is really nice that we are able to go back to normal and welcome students back to campus. It is nice to go around campus and see students here again, so we are really just excited about it," said Kester.

Even if you don't have a tour scheduled, you can still visit campus in your free time. If you're fully vaccinated, you don't need a mask while walking around outside.

"Tours are open Monday through Friday. We do two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. People can come to the website LockHaven.edu/visit and signup or just show up. Campus is open," said Kester.

Next month, the university is holding new-student orientation. The university will be offering the vaccine to those students who want to get the shot.

"With orientation, we are doing a public vaccination clinic. That will be opened to the local area, so anyone that wants to come down and get their vaccine they are able to do that on campus, and it will be open for students if they'd like to do it while they are here for orientation," said Kester.