Lock Haven switching to remote learning for two weeks

University officials announced Tuesday that high rates of positive coronavirus tests forced them to make the decision.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Lock Haven University is switching to remote instruction a two-week period due to an elevated number of positive COVID-19 cases.

University officials said students will have the option to return home for this time or remain in their campus residence halls. The university will facilitate both quarantine and isolation for students living on campus who have either been in contact with an individual who has tested positive or have themselves tested positive.

Information is posted on Lock Haven's COVID-19 dashboard.

No guests or visitors are permitted in either on-campus housing or at Evergreen Commons, and additional asymptomatic testing was conducted Friday and Monday.

Before face-to-face classes can resume on Monday, Sept. 21 there will be reentry COVID-19 testing available to all students living on or off campus and/or taking face-to-face classes and to employees. The voluntary testing will be done Sept. 16-17 and the results processed before Monday.