Lock Haven University receives recognition for COVID-19 response

Lock Haven University is the recipient of the 2021 Rural Health Program of the Year award.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Lock Haven University is being rewarded for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school was recently named the recipient of the Rural Health Program of the Year award by the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health.

"Kind of acknowledging that we have a need in the community, and we took different innovations and ways to kind of combat that heath need, and they were impressed with what we did," said Jack Doyle, a member of the COVID-19 student response team.

"It is great for the school because we have done so much to try and help kids and make sure COVID doesn't spread in the classroom or to their families," said Christina McMahon, a member of the COVID-19 student response team.

Lock Haven University instituted a COVID-19 response team. Many of those members are made up of students. The students help out at testing clinics, encourage fellow students to get vaccinated, and also work with the university to implement COVID guidelines.

"Once we see that there is a positive on-campus that needs to be addressed, our contact tracers will immediately get on the phone with the person and get all the information we need to and then reach out to the professors and all of the close contacts and let them know what steps they need to take," said Doyle.

Around campus, there are different signs encouraging both students and faculty to take the correct steps to prevent any spread of the virus.

In addition to regularly testing students and faculty, Lock Haven University is hosting a county-wide testing site at the East Campus Gymnasium for folks ages 3 and up.

"Testing is completely free. The individuals who want to get tested need to come in and fill out a form, and then they will call you over to get your information in and then get you right out the door," said Andrew Kremser of the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services.

The county-wide testing site will last through December 11th. It is open on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.