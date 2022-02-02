Lock Haven University hosts blood drive in student's honor

Blood donations are at an all-time low according to the Red Cross.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Hannah Freezer is a sophomore at Lock Haven University. However, just 10 years ago, her future was up in the air. At the age of 9, she was diagnosed with acute lymphatic leukemia, a blood cancer.

"One thing about blood cancer is the chemo and the cancer eat away at your red and white blood cells," said Freezer.

The Muncy native depended upon blood donations to survive. Every week, she would have to go to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville to have tests done on her blood.

"It was difficult because after I was diagnosed, I couldn't go to school, I couldn't see my friends," added Freezer. "I had to stay home, and my parents were the only ones who could see me because my blood count wasn't what it should have been."

Now, Hannah is cancer-free. She belongs to the Red Cross club at the university. This week the college and the Red Cross are hosting a blood donation drive in her honor.

"I think a lot of times people assume that blood donations are primarily needed for disasters or car accidents, but on a daily basis there are people like Hannah out there getting blood transfusions for necessary lifesaving treatments," said Chrissy Wise, LHU's assistant director of community service.

At the moment, blood donations are at an all-time low, according to the Red Cross. Hannah is encouraging folks to come out and donate because it can save lives, just like it did for her.

"There are more kids out there on a daily basis getting diagnosed with blood cancers which makes it even more important for blood donations to be put in," said Hanna.

The blood donation drive will take place on February 2nd and 3rd. It will operate out of the Student Recreation Center on campus from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on those dates.

You are asked to reserve a time slot online. You can do so on the Red Cross website.

Make sure to enter the code LHUniversity to sign up for the donation event at Lock Haven University.