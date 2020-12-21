Roof collapse won't end furniture business in Lock Haven

A roof collapse has left the owner of Clinton County's oldest furniture store looking for a temporary location to operate.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Caution tape surrounds Smith's Furniture and Upholstery shop in Lock Haven.

Snow from last week's Wednesday storm caused the roof to collapse in the early hours of Thursday morning.

James Smith, the owner, says despite the hardships for retail business in 2020, this is his biggest setback.

"Even with the shutdowns because of COVID, which was roughly six weeks, we were at a record year for business," Smith said.

Everything inside the furniture showroom is a loss.

"Because the trusses giving way, and everything on the roof, the roof sheeting and the shingles, all of that came down on top of the furniture," said Smith.

Smith's is the oldest furniture store in Clinton County and the business is no stranger to tragedy.

The store lost its original building to a fire in 1981, moving the business to this location on Woodward Avenue.

Smith, the second-generation owner, spent the day with architects and insurance agents trying to figure out if and when this building will be salvageable.

Smith said it appears the side wall leans farther and farther every day. They hope to start demolition as soon as possible.

Some of the store's inventory is safe in a nearby warehouse.

The next steps for Smith and his wife are to visit potential temporary locations to use as a warehouse and showroom.

"People in the community have come to offer us help in that way with space for warehouse, and there's some good possibilities for us to get into and get open real soon, at least temporarily."

Although there are lots of details to sort out, Smith says he won't let the setback be the end of their family business of 80 years.