Things will be different as Lock Haven University reopens

Here are some of the new guidelines that have been put in place for this semester.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Lock Haven University recently unveiled its full plan to welcome students back for the fall semester. Students will return to campus for in-person classes on August 24.

"Our fall semester will begin on August 24 and the last day of in-person instruction will be November 20 and following that, courses and exams will be held online for the remainder of the semester," explained university official Elizabeth Arnold.

Officials at the university say campus is going to look a lot different with the new guidelines in place.

"Our community will be asked to wear facial coverings in all of our buildings and outdoors when social distancing is not possible," Arnold said.

Students and faculty members will receive a welcome back kit with COVID-19 information and useful tools to stay safe.

"Information on how to follow the guidelines that have been set out in our reopening plan, it will also include two branded Lock Haven University facial coverings, as well as a no-touch tool that folks can use when opening doors, pushing buttons, or those sorts of things."

Classroom capacity will be much smaller. Desks in classrooms will be spaced 6 feet apart.

"Classrooms in many instances may have fewer seats, fewer chairs. There may be signage on chairs indicating which ones may or may not be used, but all classrooms will be set up in a way that provides for social distancing."