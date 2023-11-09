Library in Clinton County set to reopen after sustaining storm damage

The Ross Library in Lock Haven will reopen a majority of its library on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The Ross Library in Lock Haven has been closed since late last week. This comes after stormwater damaged a portion of the building.

"They were working on the roof, so a lot of water came in where they were working, and this area here was affected, and we had a lot of water come in," said Tammy Garrison, the library's executive director.

When the water rushed into the building, it was all hands on deck.

"We started moving books, getting every container and apparatus to collect the water coming through the roof and dumping it outside," said William Reynolds, the facility manager.

Despite the storm damage, a majority of the library is set to reopen on Wednesday. The main stacks area will remain closed until roof repairs are made. Only a few books were lost in the storm, but employees were able to mitigate the damage.

"We managed to save a lot of books and save a lot of equipment. The computers were saved. The staff did a great job, said Garrison.

The storm damage comes just days before the library's annual book sale. The book sale attracts hundreds of people and is one of the library's biggest fundraisers every year.

"The book sale will still run. It is going to start tomorrow night with our preview night, and then it will run Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday," Garrison added.

The event will be hosted outside, with thousands of books up for grabs.

"There is something for everyone. We have educational kits, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, books on pretty much any topic you can think of, and they are all at bargain basement prices," said Garrison.

Money raised from the book sale will help pay for the library's restoration. In addition, you can donate to help with repairs.