LHU limits fan attendance at sporting events

Lock Haven University has four winter sports programs that will play without fans in the stands.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Athletes at Lock Haven University are gearing up for the final stretch of the winter sports window, but they will have to do so with hardly any fans in the stands. The school is limiting fan attendance because people have failed to follow the indoor masking policy.

"We felt that some of the fans were not following that to the best of their ability, and again, we did it for safety," said Doug Spatafore, the director of athletic communications. "We want to control and hopefully slow the spread of COVID-19 on campus, so we decided to limit spectators for the time being."

Only players, coaches, game officials, and two guests per athlete are allowed to attend indoor home games.

"We want our student-athletes to have the very best experience that they can have, and part of that is playing in front of a rocking crowd at home. So, we hope to get back to that soon, but we have to make sure we are taking all the steps to do so safely," added Spatafore.

Jesse McPherson is a senior on the men's basketball team. He says playing in an empty gym has been a bit strange but understands why the school made its decision.

"I mean, it sucks, but I also do understand what is going in the world right now, but I do hope that we can get a rule changed so we can finish out the season strong and get some fans back in here for us all," said McPherson.

University officials tell Newswatch 16 that the limited attendance policy is being discussed every day, and changes could be made in the near future. They also said that the masking policy is likely to stay in place for the rest of the semester.

"Hopefully, we get back to the point where fans are back in Thomas Fieldhouse watching basketball and wrestling competition, but I do feel strongly that the masking mandate will still be a part of our policy," said Spatafore.

The limited fan attendance also applies to students. Men's and women's basketball and wrestling are the four programs with home games remaining this season.

