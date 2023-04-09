Labor Day boat racing in Clinton County

Hundreds of people flocked to Lock Haven on Labor Day to watch the powerboat races.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The sounds of powerboats on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River echoed across the city of Lock Haven on Labor Day. The holiday marks the final day of racing for the Lock Haven Regatta. The event attracts hundreds of people.

"We usually come every year," said Finnley Miller of Lock Haven.

"It has been really good. It has been really hot," added Malcolm Cusumal of Lock Haven.

Racers from all over the country come here to compete. However, Chloe Whitmoyer of Turbotville didn't have to travel far. She competed all day long.

"I run three different classes. My slowest boat is probably 52-55mph and my fastest one is 60mph," Whitmoyer said.

Clear and sunny skies added to a fun racing weekend.

"The weather has been incredible. Usually, at Lock Haven, you get rain one day but it has been three days of gorgeous weather. The wind fortunately has cooperated, so it has been great," she added.

Ed Donnelly has been competing at the Regatta for more than 15 years. Due to medical reasons, he couldn't this year. So, he is volunteering his time to work the event.

"Keeping an eye on all the boats that are out there," he said. "The wind conditions, anything else that might be going on. A piece of floating wood could send one of these boats into deep deep trouble."

The Lock Haven Regatta also features a festival with live music and food on East Water Street. Many people came here to get refreshing drinks to beat the summer heat.

"Getting slushies and getting some cool air," said Rhett Rippey of Lock Haven.

"I have gone through more Gatorade and water than I think I have ever gone through in my lifetime," explained Donnelly. In the afternoons the shade comes in and there is a little breeze but I wouldn't trade this for the world."

Event organizers say they hope they can get this weather again for the 53rd edition of the Lock Haven Regatta next year.