'It's really scary' - Gunfire in Renovo stirs concern

Police in Clinton County arrested a man Tuesday morning after he allegedly fired several shots from his apartment into the street and at nearby residences.

RENOVO, Pa. — State police were dispatched to Renovo in Clinton County Tuesday morning for reports of a man firing a gun in the area of an apartment on Ontario Avenue. The gunman was taken into custody shortly after police arrived.

Shannon Bruno, a nearby neighbor, described what she heard and saw.

"I ran to my kitchen window, and I looked out, and there was a door open across the street at the housing unit, and there was shots coming from there. I heard maybe 7 or 8 shots."

Local law enforcement officials have yet to reveal the name and age of the gunman.

One neighbor provided some photos of the damage. The pictures show a nearby apartment window and car windshield with bullet holes.

"I was like, 'What the heck is going on?' I mean, it is not something you hear down here. This is Renovo. We are family here; we're like a big family."

A few neighbors that Newswatch 16 spoke to tell us that the suspect goes by the alias "Mad Dog" and say this isn't the first time he has acted out.

"He lurks around at all hours of the night. We have had him on our camera system out in the back of our building many times. This isn't the first time he threatened the neighbor girl that he shot through her kitchen window."

Nobody was hurt, but before police had the suspect in custody, they issued an alert for everyone in Renovo to stay inside their homes.

The woman who Newswatch 16 spoke to calls it a terrifying situation.